Laxmmi Bomb first look: Akshay Kumar as sari-clad Laxmmi is here to shock and awe you this Navratri, see pic

Laxmmi Bomb first look has Akshay Kumar looking intimidating as he dresses up in a sari. The film is a horror comedy.

bollywood Updated: Oct 03, 2019 11:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Akshay Kumar’s first look from Laxmmi Bomb.
Akshay Kumar's first look from Laxmmi Bomb.
         

Laxmmi Bomb is exactly what the title suggests – a firecracker that will shock and awe. On Navratri, Akshay Kumar shared the first look as Laxmmi from the Raghava Lawrence film Laxmmi Bomb and this is the most we have seen the actor straying from his comfort zone in the recent past.

 

Dressed in a sari and standing next to a Durga idol with Mahishasura at her feet, Akshay looks intimidating. He wrote with the Laxmmi Bomb photo, “Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength.On this auspicious occasion,I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi.A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone...isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb.”

A remake of south hit Kanchana, Laxmmi Bomb is a horror comedy that is being directed by Raghava Lawrence with Kiara Advani as the leading lady. Akshay had earlier given a sneak peek of the character where he was seen applying make-up on his face. “Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020. Fox Star Studios Presents. A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House. Directed by Raghava Lawrence,” he had written.

Laxmmi Bomb is being produced by Cape of Good Films in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House.

Earlier, Mid-day had reported about the film, “While Akshay plays the protagonist who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender, Kiara will portray the superstar’s girlfriend in the movie. Although the female lead did not have a significant role in the original version, Kiara will enjoy a substantial part in the adaptation. The script too has been tweaked to suit the sensibilities of the Hindi film audience.”

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 11:18 IST

