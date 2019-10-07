War box office day 5: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff film makes Rs 158 cr, earns a record Rs 35.5 cr on Sunday

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War is on a rampage at the ticket windows. According to a report in Box Office India, the film made an estimated Rs 35.5 crores nett on Sunday, taking its overall tally after five days of release to Rs 158 crores nett. It has also become the highest Sunday grosser of the year.

The report said that the film registered a jump of almost 30% since Saturday. In doing so, it has beaten Saaho Hindi’s collection which stood at around Rs 30 crore nett after first weekend. As predicted, War saw spectacular numbers on Saturday and Sunday, helping it beat the other big release of the year, Bharat.

By Saturday, the film had made Rs 123.60 crores, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He tweeted, “War Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr. Total: Rs 123.60 cr. Tamil + Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr. Total: Rs 5.25 cr. Total: ₹ 128.85 cr. India biz. Should hit ₹ 200 cr in its *extended* Week 1.”

War is an action-led presentation from the YRF stable. The film’s posters, teasers and trailer had been received well by fans. The film pits Hrithik and Tiger against each other and the two play commandos. Hrithik’s character goes rogue and hence, Tiger is sent to neutralize him. Actor Vaani Kapoor adds glamour to the film.

Both Hrithik and Tiger have had a successful run at the box office of late. Hrithik’s underdog take, Super 30, which released earlier this year, has minted a good collection and told the story of Anand Kumar, a Bihar-based math wizard who helped children from under privileged sections crack the elite IIT entrance examinations. Tiger’s film, Student of the Year 2, though, was not as successful at the first film of the franchise but was still a hit.

