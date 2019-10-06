War box office collection day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film collects Rs 124 cr, beats Salman Khan’s Bharat

bollywood

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 08:53 IST

War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, is on the way to becoming the highest grosser of their careers. The film has collected around Rs 124 crore in just four days which is higher than the four-day collections of the second highest Bollywood opening film, Thugs of Hindostan. The Aamir Khan-starrer had collected Rs 119 crore in four days.

It has also beaten Salman Khan’s Bharat, which had collected Rs 122.20 crore in four days.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia, the Hindi version of the film registered a growth of over 30% on Saturday with collections of around Rs 28 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had confirmed that the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in all languages domestically. The Hindi version had broken the opening day record of the highest Bollywood grosser Thugs of Hindostan by taking the top slot with collections of Rs 51.60 crore. It went on to collect Rs 23.10 crore on Thursday and Rs 21.30 crore on Friday.

Sharing the benchmarks achieved by the film, Taran had tweeted, “War benchmarks... Fifth #YRF film to cross Rs 100 cr in 3 days, after #Dhoom3, #Sultan, #TZH and #TOH. #Highest grossing *first 3 days* for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff and director #SiddharthAnand. #India biz.”

Also read: War box office collection day 3: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer crosses Rs 100 cr, makes less than Thugs of Hindostan

War has created several new records including the highest Gandhi Jayanti release, highest Navratri release and the highest-grossing first 3 Day for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand, who is the director of War. This is also the Fifth Yash Raj Films production to have made more than Rs 100 crore in three days, after Dhoom 3, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Thugs of Hindostan.

War was released in 4,000 screens with additional 150-200 films from Friday. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor. It had clashed with Telugu film Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy and Hollywood film Joker, which also received a wonderful response from the critics and at the box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 08:52 IST