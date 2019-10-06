e-paper
Gul Panag wore same swimsuit in the Maldives, in 1999 and 2019; internet is stunned at her agelessness. See pic

Gul Panag has shared a picture collage from the Maldives, which shows her posing in the same swimsuit, in 1999 and 2019. The internet is stunned.

bollywood Updated: Oct 06, 2019 19:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Gul Panag has stunned the internet.
Actor Gul Panag has shared a picture collage on Instagram, in which she can be seen posing in the Maldives in 1999 and 2019, wearing a similar swimsuit. Fans have expressed their disbelief at how little she seems to have aged in the two decades that separate the pictures.

She wrote in the caption, “Then and now. Back in Maldives after twenty years!! My @marksandspencer swimsuit still going strong.” Her followers and fans were left stunned by the pictures. One of them wrote, “If it weren’t for the flippers, it would’ve been impossible to find the difference!”

 

“Omg u haven’t changed,” wrote another. Yet another person wrote, “And you haven’t aged a day... howwwwwww!” Another follower wrote, “You are incredible!”

Gul recently returned from a vacation in the Maldives, and had earlier posted a series of pictures from a beach, with her son. She’d captioned it, A well deserved break after what has been an incredibly busy last few months. Excellent weather. First day was spent with sun, sand , snorkelling with Son.”

 

 

On Sunday, she shared another couple of posts, and wrote, “So, I do have other swimsuits. Just back from an incredible trip in a submarine where we saw lots of marine life- including but not limited to sea turtles and over a hundred dolphins!”

The actor was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series, The Family Man, in which she starred opposite Manoj Bajpayee.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 19:14 IST

