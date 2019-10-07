Dabangg 3 wraps up, Salman Khan gets emotional as he remembers Vinod Khanna. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 10:55 IST

Actor Salman Khan and the team of Dabangg 3 have wrapped up the shoot of their film. Salman posted a video on Instagram late on Sunday, announcing the completion. On the occasion, he also recalled that it was also the birth anniversary of late actor Vinod Khanna, who played his father Prajapati Pandey, in the previous outings of the hit franchise.

The video showed Salman standing with the film’s director Prabhudheva and other crew members. Making the announcement about the completion of the film’s shoot, Salman said they missed Vinod Khanna during the shoot. He also mentioned how Vinod’s brother Pramod will be filling in for the late actor.

Also read: Gul Panag wore same swimsuit in the Maldives, in 1999 and 2019; internet is stunned at her agelessness. See pic

On October 1, Salman shared the teaser of his upcoming film. Sharing it, he wrote: “Hello! My name is Chulbul Pandey. Nice to meet you! #Dabangg3WithChulbulPandey,” wrote Salman with the teaser, referencing the maverick cop who remains one of his most popular screen avatars.

In the teaser, Salman is dressed up as inspector Chulbul Pandey and mouths these lines with trademark swagger: “Kamaal karte ho Pandey ji! Jab Chulbul Pandey se jude hain pure India ke emotions, toh Salman Khan kyon karenge Dabangg ke promotions? Picture humari, poster humara, toh promote bhi toh hum hi karenge na!” (When all of India emotionally connects with Chulbul Pandey, why should Salman Khan promote Dabangg?)

The teaser was greeted with great enthusiasm by the star’s fans. Among the well-wishers was rapper Badshah. “Swag-at hai,” he wrote. There were plenty of comments and wishes from regular fans, too.

“Love u bhai, Chulbul Pandey is back,” wrote one user. “Nice to meet u too Chulbul Pandey,” said another. “Swagat ke liye taiyar hai,” commented one user, while another resorted to a shorter message: “Wlcm back #ChulbulPandey.”

Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead Rajjo. The film also introduces Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar, and features Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep and Pankaj Tripathi among others. Salman also confirmed the film’s release date and asked fans to welcome him on December 20.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 10:54 IST