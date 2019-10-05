Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar: Salman Khan loses cool, tells contestants ‘get out of my house’. Watch

tv

Actor Salman Khan is back as host of the 13th season of reality show Bigg Boss. However, it seems the actor lost his cool on the first Weekend Ka Waar episode. A promo of the upcoming episode shows the actor screaming at the contestants for their conduct on the show.

The promo shows Salman making a grand entry on stage while grooving to his hit number Tan Tana Tan Tantan Tara before he begins interacting with the fans. Calling out Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Salman says, “Ghar ki bahuo ne ek gang bana li hai.” Pointing out Rashami’s behaviour in the house, Salman asks her if its her game plan. Soon after, he loses his cool and screams, “Kya kar rahe ho tum log andar, get out of my house.”

Discussing the issue of no girl being appointed as the queen of the house after the luxury task, Salman goes on to ask the contestants if Devoleena was the right candidate for the post. Earlier, many housemates had decided to make Devoleena the queen but Shefali Bagga had objected to it, due to which Bigg Boss did not appoint anyone to the post.

The Weekend Ka Waar episode will also see actor Hina Khan joining Salman on the show. She is expected to enter the house for a special task. Hina shared pictures of herself with Salman on Instagram and wrote, “When Miss Khan met Mr khan.. It’s always a pleasure to share the stage with you Salman.. Meeting you since four seasons now in #BiggBoss #LuckyMe #OurLittleTradition #WeekEndKaWaar #Season10,11,12,13.”

An interesting twist is also on the cards for the contestants this weekend as the girls will get a chance to nominate the boys for eviction. In the last episode, Koena Mitra had opened up about a past abusive relationship. She revealed how her former boyfriend, who lived in Turkey, was so possessive about her that once he locked her inside the bathroom of her own house as he did not want her to leave for work.

