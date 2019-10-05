Bigg Boss 13 day 5 written update, October 4, episode 5: Koena Mitra talks about her possessive ex who locked her in bathroom

tv

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:23 IST

After waking to the tunes of Adnan Sami’s Lift Karade, Bigg Boss 13 housemates had a day full of twists and turns. Friendships turned sour and equations changed on the controversial reality show. Here are the top highlights of the fifth episode of Bigg Boss 13, Friday:

1. Actor Koena Mitra opened up about a past relationship, labeling it as her worst when Dalljiet asked her about her love life. Koena revealed how her former boyfriend, who lived in Turkey, was too possessive about her. She also said that once he locked her inside the bathroom of her own house as he did not want her to leave for work.

2. Siddharth Dey got into a fight with Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. He walked out of the fight saying, “Jinke paas kaam nahi hai wo samjhein, mujhe to yaha rehna bhi nahi. Mai apni maid ko bol ke aaya saat din baad aane ko.”

3. Koena pulled up Siddharth for his rude behaviour with Rashami and Devoleena at the dining table. She asked him why he talked about other people’s work. After a few minutes, the discussion got aggressive and Siddharth then began arguing with her.

4. After everyone else left the table, Abu Malik calmly advised Siddharth that he must not argue with women. He said men should not shout at women.

Also read: Sasural Simar Ka star Dipika Kakar hospitalised, husband Shoaib hugs her and prays for ‘speedy recovery’

5. Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma fought over Paras Chhabra’s connection with them. Mahira got angry that Shehnaaz was making faces whenever she sat beside Paras. Shehnaaz and Mahira then fought over who is closer to Paras. It ended with Paras announcing that he would choose Shehnaz over Mahira, if need be.

6. Bigg Boss asked the girls of the house to give black rings to the boys. While Mahira and Dillnaz gave it to Abu, Asim got it from Shehnaz, Rashami and Devoleena. Koena gave their black ring to Sidharth Dey while Sheflai Bagga gave it to Sidharth Shukla.

7. Discussing who is most likely to be nominated, Paras told Shefali that if Devoleena is evicted this week, everyone in the house will blame her..

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 00:22 IST