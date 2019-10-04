e-paper
Sasural Simar Ka star Dipika Kakar hospitalised, husband Shoaib hugs her and prays for ‘speedy recovery’

Shoaib Ibrahim has shared a post revealing that wife and TV actor Dipika Kakkar is hospitalised and asked to get well soon.

tv Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:34 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Dipika Kakkar gets a sweet hug from husband Shoaib after getting hospitalised.
Dipika Kakkar gets a sweet hug from husband Shoaib after getting hospitalised. (Instagram)
         

Sasural Simar Ka actor Dipika Kakar has been admitted in a hospital and her actor-husband is praying for her speedy recovery. Shoaib, who has also worked on the television show Sasural Simar Ka with Dipika took to his Instagram on Thursday.

In the image, the actress can be seen on lying on a hospital bed with Shoaib at her side. “Bas ab jaldi theek ho jao yaar bachcha (Please recover fast baby). Pray for her speedy recovery,” Shoaib captioned the image.

 

The post got quick responses from Dipika’s colleagues. “Get well soon dear. Wish you a speedy recovery. Prayers & best wishes for you ,” Deepika Singh wrote while Vikaas Kalantari commented, “Get well soon @ms.dipika lots of love and God Bless.”.

Details related to the actress’s health have not been shared. The two got married in February 2018 in Bhopal.

Deepika made her television debut in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. She then appeared in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. From 2011 to 2017, she portrayed Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. In 2015, Deepika participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and in 2017 she participated in Nach Baliye 8 with Shoaib. She was also seen in Bigg Boss 12.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra says sister-in-law Sophie Turner insists on calling herself jethani: ‘She says you have to listen to me’

Shoaib made his television debut in 2009 with Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. After that he did Rishton Ke Bhanwar Mein Uljhi Niyati. In 2017, he played Captain Abhimanyu Singh Rathore/Aditya Singh Rathore in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 15:25 IST

