Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Priyanka Chopra says sister-in-law Sophie Turner insists on calling herself jethani: ‘She says you have to listen to me’

Priyanka Chopra has talked about how her sister-in-law and 13 years her junior, Sophie Turner demands to be addressed as her jethani.

bollywood Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra and sisters-in-law Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner are addressed as the ‘J Sisters’ by the internet.
         

With several fan pages on social media dedicated to the J-sisters, actor Priyanka Chopra says she was the one the coin the term. The trio comprises of the wives of singers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas--Priyanka, actor Sophie Turner and jewellery designer Danielle Jonas.

Talking about their bond, Priyanka told Indulge Express in an interview that the word ‘J-Sisters’ came to being at her bachelorette. “Might have been me. It actually happened at my bachelorette. It started as a joke that if they are Jonas Brothers, we can be Jonas Sisters, since there were all three of us (Danielle, Sophie and Priyanka). It just became a thing,” she said.

 

Priyanka also talked about how Game of Thrones star Sophie insists on calling herself her jethani. “My jethani-devrani? (Laughs out loud.) Sophie calls herself ‘jethani’ (elder sister-in-law). She’s like, you have to listen to me, I’m the jethani. She loves being jethani,” she said.

While Priyanka is 36 years old, Sophie is 23. However, Nick is 27 years old while Kevin is 31 and Joe is 30. This makes Sophie and Danielle Priyanka’s ‘jethanis’. It’s the Hindi word for older brother-in-law’s wife.

After the whole family came together in India for Priyanka’s wedding in December last year, they reunited for Joe and Sophie’s wedding as well in summer this year. The couple got married in a private ceremony in France.

Recently, Sophie was nominated at this year’s Emmy Awards in the Best Supporting Actress category for Game of Thrones. Priyanka wished her good luck on Instagram. “Sophie our Emmys nominee!!! Good luck to our girl tonight,” she wrote in her Instagram stories.

Apart from Priyanka, Joe also shared a heartfelt message for his wife. He wrote: “I am so proud of you. You are nominated for an Emmy! You are incredible. I love you.” Nick Jonas too congratulated Sophie. “8 seasons of brilliant work. Congrats on your Emmy nomination,” Nick wrote.

However, Sophie did not win the award. She lost to Ozark’s Julia Garner.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 15:07 IST

