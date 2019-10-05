Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar: Hina Khan to join Salman Khan again, calls it ‘our little tradition’. See pics

tv

Actor Hina Khan proudly calls herself a Bigg Boss regular as she is all set to join host Salman Khan for the fourth time on the reality show. The actor will be making an appearance on the Weekend Ka Waar episode and is expected to enter the house for some surprises.

Sharing a picture with Salman on Instagram, Hina wrote, “When Miss Khan met Mr khan.. It’s always a pleasure to share the stage with you Salman.. Meeting you since four seasons now in #BiggBoss #LuckyMe #OurLittleTradition #WeekEndKaWaar #Season10,11,12,13.”

While Hina is in a polka dot henna green top and skirt, Salman is in casuals, in the picture. She was the first runner up on Bigg Boss 11 and since then, she has been visiting the show as special guest every season.

Quite a few surprises are expected this weekend after five girls were nominated this week. They will now get to nominate the boys for eviction. In the latest episode, the girls gave black rings to boys along with an explanation for making their choice. While Mahira Khan and Dalljiet Kaur gave black rings to Abu Malik, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee handed over black rings to Asim Riaz.

Hina recently celebrated her 32nd birthday and also invited some of her Bigg Boss friends to the party. Priyank Sharma, who participated in Bigg Boss 11, was seen binging on some cake with her at her birthday party. Hina’s friends Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez from her last show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, also joined her at the bash.

Hina recently confirmed quitting the show due to her other professional commitments. Aamna Sharif has replaced the actor as Komolika.

Hina will be seen as a blind woman in an Indo-Hollywood film titled The Country of the Blind, based on a novel of the same name by HG Wells. It is a story, set in the 1800s, the inhabitants of a valley who have no vision, live a fulfilled life without any attachment to the outside world.

She is also working on a web series titled Damaged, with Adhyayan Suman. It is a psychological crime drama with supernatural elements. Talking about her upcoming projects, Hina said, “I consider myself blessed to have had the opportunity to play roles which are now considered iconic. I am grateful to my fans and audiences who have appreciated and supported my work all these years.”

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 11:10 IST