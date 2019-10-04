Hina Khan shares her birthday party pics with boyfriend Rocky, friends from Bigg Boss and other TV stars. See here

tv

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 09:47 IST

Television actor Hina Khan has finally shared pictures from her birthday party, two days after she turned 32. The photos, posted as an album on Instagram, show her cutting a birthday cake and celebrating her big day with friends and family.

“Birthday love #Blessed Thank you All,” she captioned her post. In her pictures, Hina is seen sitting in her living room with multiple bouquets, gifts, cards and cakes around. These were sent by her friends and fans. One cake even featured a small doll that wore the same dress as she did at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

More pictures show her wearing a ‘birthday girl’ sash and a tiara for the actual party. She was dressed in a black short dress with sequins in the top part. Hina is seen sharing a tight hug with her boyfriend Rocky in the a picture and cutting her birthday cake as her parents and friends cheer on.

Other television stars such as Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez of hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay also attended the party. Hina played the main villain, Komolika on the show for a while and recently quit. She was replaced by Aamna Sharif.

Also read: After Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim’s grand debut, mom Amrita reveals their embarrassing secret: ‘Extremely messy and untidy’

Also seen at the party was her dear friend from Bigg Boss days, Priyank Sharma. He wore a bright yellow jacket to the party and was seen binging on some cake with Hina.

Check out pictures from the celebrations:

Hina will soon be seen in an Indo-Hollywood film titled The Country of the Blind, based on a novel of the same name by HG Wells. It is a story, set in the 1800s, about the inhabitants of a valley who have no vision, yet are living a fulfilled life without any attachment to the outside world. Hina will be seen playing the character of a blind woman who belongs to the valley.

She also has a web series, Damaged, with Adhyayan Suman. It is a psychological crime drama with supernatural elements. “I consider myself blessed to have had the opportunity to play roles which are now considered iconic. I am grateful to my fans and audiences who have appreciated and supported my work all these years,” said Hina.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 09:45 IST