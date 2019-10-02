Inside Hina Khan’s birthday bash: Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Priyank Sharma party with the actor

tv

Oct 02, 2019

Actor Hina Khan celebrated her 32nd birthday with close friends and family on Tuesday evening. Pictures from the bash have been shared online.

Hina’s party was attended by everyone from boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal to popular TV actors Nakuul Mehta, Ravi Dubey, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Kanchi Singh, Priyank Sharma and others. Several of her friends took to Instagram to post wishes for her.

In the pictures and videos from the party, Hina can be seen cutting several cakes, with a tiara on her head. In the birthday pictures posted on Instagram, we can see Hina and the guests with cake smeared on their faces. In some videos, Hina can be seen dancing with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-stars Nidhi Uttam, Neha Saroopa and Neelima Tadepalli.

Hina had spoken about her excitement for her birthday in an interview to Pinkvilla. She’d said, “Birthdays are special for everyone but I think my fans make it special for me. The countdown begins two months in advance. Then there is my family is so excited about my birthday, so yes that makes me feel special. i get excited when I get attention. I had been a very pampered child. I have a very sorted lover who really cares about me, my family, my brother and parents, they love me. So, I like it as I am treated well.”

Hina has multiple projects in the pipeline. She is working on the web series Damaged 2, and has a couple of international films lined up, including The Country of the Blind.

