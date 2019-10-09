Salman Khan goes swimming with kids, says ‘Paani k gote lagaye aapke Bhai ne’. See pic

bollywood

Salman Khan recently went swimming in a river with a few kids, and the pictures are proof Bhai had a blast in water. He also shared a picture from his experience along with a candid caption on social media.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, he wrote, “Paani k gote lagaye aapke Bhai ne kal, kaaafi cool baccho k saath! Dharti maa ka aadar sammaan hamesha sar aankhon pe...(Your brother took a dip in water yesterday with a few cool kids. Respect for my motherland always).” The actor can be seen neck deep in water while the kids can be seen sitting on a rubber tube.

Paani k gote lagaye aapke Bhai ne kal, kaaafi cool baccho k saath! Dharti maa ka aadar sammaan hamesha sar aankhon pe... pic.twitter.com/2MUsbbHIbs — Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 9, 2019

The fans of the actor were impressed with his new adventure and showered him with praise on Twitter. A fan hailed him saying, “Waaah bhai.” Another wrote, “How lucky these children are.” One more fan wrote, “Wah kiya bat hai.”

Salman just wrapped the shooting of his upcoming film Dabangg 3 and paid tribute to veteran actor Vinod Khanna on the final day. Khanna, who passed away on April 27, 2017 at the age of 70, played the role of Chulbul Pandey’s father Prajapati Pandey in the first two films in the Dabangg” franchise, fronted by Salman.

In a video, posted on his Twitter account on Sunday, the 53-year-old actor said the team of the film missed Khanna a lot. “Today was the last day for Dabangg 3 and we have packed up. The strange and the happy thing is that today is Vinod Khanna sir or Prajapati Panday sir’s birthday and on the same day, coincidentally and fortunately we wrapped up shooting for Dabangg 3,” Salman said in a video featuring the full crew of the movie. “VK sir miss you and we have Pramod sir, your own brother to play you in Dabangg 3. God bless you... We really miss you,” he added.

Salman now goes by his screen name of Chulbul Pandey on his social handles. He just released the first look of antagonist Sudeep from the film along with the caption, “Villain jitna bada ho, usse bhidne mein utna hi mazaa aata hai. Introducing Sudeep Kiccha as Balli in ‘Dabangg 3’.”

