Shah Rukh Khan gives a witty reply to a fan who asked him about his absence in films, says ‘Main khud Bollywood hoon’

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 11:36 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is known for his humour as much as he is known for his romantic image. The actor recently had a gala time during an open interaction with his fans on Twitter and came up with several funny one liners in his reply to fans’ quirky questions.

Missing him on the silver screen, a fan asked him, “Aapne bollywood se kinara kyu kar liye..Miss u so much (why did you sideline yourself from Bollywood?)” To this Shah Rukh replied, “Ha ha. Main khud Bollywood hoon!”

Ha ha. Main khud Bollywood hoon! https://t.co/XzfLaLwG0a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

Congratulating the actor for being honoured with multiple doctorates from prestigious universities around the world, a fan from Chennai wrote to him, “Assalamu alaikum Sir. Big fan! Waiting for #Don3 ! Congrats on all the doctorates you rcvd including the recent one. You’re a motivation!” Shah Rukh again came up with a witty reply and said, “Thank you. Maybe I should do a movie called Doc 5 !”

Thank you. Maybe I should do a movie called Doc 5 ! https://t.co/91jpnxE1fw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

A fan asked the actor about his usual look, saying, “Sir What’s your secret to be cool and positive always..” To this the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor replied, “If you have Hair like mine, you can’t be any other way...”

If you have Hair like mine, you can’t be any other way... https://t.co/duMrfovusS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

SRK also came up with a polite reply to a fan who was desperate to get noticed by the actor. As the fan said, “Sir gaali hi de do par reply to dedo (Abuse me but atleast reply),” Shah Rukh replied to him sweetly, “Very enticing offer...ha ha. But why do we have to say bad things to each other....when niceness also costs nothing!”

Very enticing offer...ha ha. But why do we have to say bad things to each other....when niceness also costs nothing! https://t.co/MrcKhPdHDs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

The actor also answered fans who asked him about his personal life. On being asked about his routine nowadays, SRK said, “No routine is the routine...” He also revealed he likes to have just “black coffee” for breakfast.

No routine is the routine... https://t.co/8EsmGR9cht — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

Black coffee https://t.co/DnP6YqefUi — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan told by fan to burn Ra.One CDs on Dussehra, actor says, ‘Kitna jale pe namak chidkoge’

Shah Rukh Khan has been on a break ever since the release of his last film Zero last year. The film, starring SRK as a dwarf and Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as the female leads, turned out to be a major disappointment for the critics and at the box office.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 11:33 IST