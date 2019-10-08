Shah Rukh Khan told by fan to burn Ra.One CDs on Dusshera, actor says, ‘Kitna jale pe namak chidkoge’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:11 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan held an AMA session on Twitter on Tuesday and got a few awkward questions thrown at him. Regardless, he answered even the most difficult ones with grace.

One Twitter user was in full Dussehra spirit when he gave the actor a creative idea on how to celebrate the festival. “@iamsrk sir aaj dussera hai toh Ra-One ki CD kyun nahi jala dete aap (Sir as it’s Dussehra today, why don’t you burn Ra.One CDs to celebrate)?” Shah Rukh replied, “Arre kitna jale pe namak chidhoge!! (Don’t add salt to my wounds).”

Thanks for your concern and inputs. https://t.co/XfLLp9IAio — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

Thanks for your concern and inputs. https://t.co/XfLLp9IAio — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

Another fan asked Shah Rukh not to do movies like Zero. “Dear SRK, pls pick up scripts that match your caliber. You are way too intelligent for movies like zero. I’m a SRK loyalist and I want to keep it that way. Lots of love and big big hug,” they wrote. Shah Rukh replied, “Thanks for your concern and inputs.” Zero released in December 2018 and was a major flop. Shah Rukh has not announced his next project since.

Maine bhi suna hai. Tumhein kuch aur khabar mile toh dena... https://t.co/m7y5sEVk39 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

A fan also asked him about his views about Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. “So well nuanced. So felt...quietly screaming,” Shah Rukh wrote in his short review.

The actor also revealed that his son AbRam’s favourite film of him is also Ra.One. He was also asked if he is a part of Dhoom 4. He replied, “Maine bhi suna hai. Tumhein kuch aur khabar mile toh dena (I’ve heard it too. Let me know if you get any more news about it).”

Saying goodbye, he wrote, “Ok all. Need to go now. @gaurikhan birthday so will pass on all your wishes to her. Lots of love to you all and was good to hear from you on #AskSRK BE WELL. Be happy. And don’t forget to pray.” Tuesday marks the 49th birthday of his wife and interior designer Gauri Khan.

Also read: Jaya Bachchan on daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai: ‘She fitted in family so well’. Watch throwback interview

Shah Rukh recently attended the launch event of Ted Talks India in Mumbai. There, he talked about returning as the show’s host and announcing his next film soon. “I am thinking and taking some time. I am working on two or three scripts and, Inshallah, as soon as they are ready, I am ready. Because most of the people with whom I am working are busy so, Inshallah, I will announce it myself. I feel till the time rumours are floating around, it’s good because some of them have given me ideas,” he said.

He continued: “There was one film people said that I am going to do -- ‘Tarzan and Jane’. So, I really want to do the role of Tarzan (laughs), But no. I think, Inshallah, in another month or two, I will figure out everything.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 14:10 IST