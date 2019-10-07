Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Her 10 pics with Shah Rukh, Aryan, Suhana, AbRam that prove no one does power mom like her

bollywood

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:05 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and ace interior designer Gauri Khan turns 49 on Tuesday. Popularly called the first lady of Bollywood, Gauri will surely celebrate her birthday with friends and family but to get the celebrations started, we bring you her 10 best pics with the family.

Shah Rukh met Gauri at a party when he was 18 and she was 14. He fell for her right then. Anupama Chopra wrote in her book King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema that the two spent their first meeting sitting by the pool, ‘sipping colas’. The two were in a relationship for a few years and married according to Hindu rituals in 1991.

They moved to Mumbai soon after the wedding where Shah Rukh pursued his career in films. The couple welcomed their first child, son Aryan in 1997, almost six years after their marriage. The also became parents to daughter Suhana in 2000 and second son AbRam in 2013. He was born via a surrogate.

“He is the best husband and father I could ever ask for. I always say that I am so fortunate to be with Shah Rukh Khan, the man. I don’t come from a space where I gush and praise—the world is doing enough of that. I like to keep my love for him private and inside the doors of Mannat,” she told Vogue in an interview.

Also read: Superstar Singer finale: 9-year-old Prity Bhattacharjee wins trophy, says ‘Now I just want to meet Lata Mangeshkar’

In another interview to IANS, she said she loves Shah Rukh for who he is and ignore his flaws. “I think because of who he is, there are a lot of positives. I only take the positives and I don’t take the negatives. Even if there are some negatives, I have to brush it aside and the reason is very simple... because he helped me while launching Gauri Khan Designs, so, he is very important to me. Jokes apart, he has done a lot for our family. He is a great father and husband. I have to say that there are only positives being his wife and I would not like to share anything negative,”

Gauri and Shah Rukh not enjoy the good time together but also when the going gets tough. When asked recently about Shah Rukh’s decision to not sign any film since his Zero failed at the box office last year, she gave a humorous reply. “I think it was required. I think more than anything else it’s high time he took this break and I’m happy I can travel while he is at home. And he takes good care of AbRam. So I am super excited. So if I’m not there for the little one, he’s there. It suits me. I think it’s a great, great idea,” she said in an interview to Zoom. “I think he’ll be up and about very, very shortly,” she added.

So on Gauri’s birthday, check out her 10 best pics with her family:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 20:49 IST