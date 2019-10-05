e-paper
Shah Rukh Khan anchors Doordarshan show in 90s, viral video delights internet. Watch here

A video of Shah Rukh Khan, hosting a Doordarshan show in the 90s, has gone viral. Watch it here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 05, 2019 12:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan introduces Kumar Sanu.
Shah Rukh Khan introduces Kumar Sanu.
         

A video of actor Shah Rukh Khan, anchoring a New Years eve show in the early ‘90s, has been shared on social media, much to the fascination of his fans. Shah Rukh was a popular face on television before transitioning to films, and subsequently becoming one of the biggest movie stars in the world.

Shared on Twitter by an account called Bollywood Direct, the short video shows Shah Rukh interacting with his co-anchor, before introducing singer Kumar Sanu on stage to perform. “Kumar Sanu, wohi hai jo Kishore Kumar ke andaaz main gaatey hain?” Shah Rukh asks his co-anchor.

 

Shah Rukh appeared in television shows such as Fauji before making his Bollywood debut in 1992, with Deewana. He followed it up with films such as Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and King Uncle, and Baazigar and Darr.

He established himself as a leading man in the 90s, with hits such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Karan Arjun. Interestingly, Kumar Sanu sang several songs for SRK films. One fan wrote in the comments, “Kumar Sanu would have never imagined that he would sing most number of songs for the anchor!”

Shah Rukh’s most recent release was the critical and commercial failure, Zero. He said in a recent interview that he will announce his next project in the coming months. He said, “I am taking time. I am thinking. I am working on two-three scripts and as soon as they are ready, because I am ready and most of the people working are ready, I will announce it. Till that time, whatever rumours are going around, some of them have given me ideas.”

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 12:54 IST

