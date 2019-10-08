e-paper
War box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff punch in a stellar Monday, total hits Rs 179 cr

War box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action epic is racing through the box office milestones. It could hit a second century within just a week of its release.

bollywood Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:42 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
War box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan plays a rogue agent in Siddharth Anand’s film.
Actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have delivered a multimillion blockbuster with their latest hit, War. After storming through multiple box office milestones, the film will soon leap across the Rs 200 crore mark as well.

According to a report on Box Office India, the film is estimated to have minted another Rs 20 crore on its first Monday, taking its six days collection to Rs 179.7 crore. The film had released on Wednesday, October 2.

The report suggests that the film’s Monday collections were helped by the fact that a few regional were observing a Mahanavmi holiday. With Dusshera on Monday, the possibility of War hitting a second century are higher than ever.

 

On Monday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film’s collections, branding it ‘outstanding’. “#War hits the ball out of the park... Sets the BO on (fire) on Day 5 [Sun]... Emerges the highest grossing *extended* weekend of 2019... East, West, North, South, #War packs a solid punch,” he wrote in his tweet. He added that the film has crossed the lifetime collections of some of the biggest hits of the year in just five days. “#War - in just 5 days - crosses *lifetime biz* of #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal, #Saaho [#Hindi version], #Chhichhore, #Super30 and #GullyBoy... Is now fifth highest grossing film of 2019... Should surpass *lifetime biz* of #Bharat and #MissionMangal soon,” he added.

He also gave a list of all the important records the film has broken so far. “#War benchmarks...Highest *Day 1* + weekend [#Hindi]. Highest *Day 1* + weekend on a national holiday [#Hindi]. Highest *first Sunday* of 2019 [#Hindi]. Highest *extended* opening weekend for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff and director #SiddharthAnand. #India biz,” he tweeted.

Also read: Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Her 10 pics with Shah Rukh, Aryan, Suhana, AbRam that prove no one does power mom like her

Talking about the film’s success, director Siddharth Anand told ANI, “For all of us what matters the most is that our film is receiving universal love and appreciation. It is one of the rarest of moments where kids, youth, families, and old age segments are all loving a film and endorsing it incredibly positively.”

“We are deeply thankful and humbled. We have made ‘War’ with a lot of passion, belief and love and it’s fantastic to see audiences enjoying themselves to the fullest in the theatres. Our film is a big screen experience and we hope we entertain people across the length and breadth of our country in the days to come,” he added.

‘War’ was released in 4,000 screens. The film features two of the biggest action stars of Bollywood-- Hrithik and Tiger -- waging a war against each other.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 08:40 IST

