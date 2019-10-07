Housefull 4 song Bala: Akshay Kumar dials up the crazy to play the bald king, watch video

bollywood

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:48 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared the much-awaited song Housefull 4 song Bala and it is quite a crazy number, singing paens to Akshay’s character in the film from the 1400s – Bala.

Titled Shaitan Ka Saala, the song is composed and sung by Sohail Sen and penned by director Farhad Samji. The video shows Akshay as the king dancing alongside a group of girls, singing about himself and hailing himself as the devil’s relative. Sharing the song, Akshay tweeted, “Finally, Bala ka intezaar hua khatam! #ShaitanKaSaala is out now. Have you checked the song yet? #Housefull4. http://bit.ly/ShaitanKaSaala #SajidNadiadwala @Riteishd @thedeol @kritisanon @hegdepooja@kriti_official @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies @TSeries”

This is the second song from the film and both numbers have run fast and loose in the lyrics department.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 stars Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Riteish Deshmukh. It will hit theatres on October 25. Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative and is the fourth in Akshay’s hit comedy franchise Housefull.

Recently, talking about playing historical characters - a fictional king in Housefull 4 as well as Prithviraj Chauhan in Yash Raj Films’ next Prithviraj, Akshay told Hindustan Times, “I don’t think this film will have any impact on Prithviraj. Both films are very different from each other. Plus, between the release of these films, I will have another four releases.”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 19:31 IST