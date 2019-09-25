Housefull 4 posters: Akshay Kumar is bald and angry in this reincarnation comedy. See pics

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared the first look posters of his upcoming film, Housefull 4. Akshay has promised that he would share glimpses of the film’s entire cast every hour beginning 11 AM on Wednesday.

The poster shows Akshay as a bald, 15th century warrior. He is seen wielding a bow and an arrow with an evil expression on his face. A second poster shows his character in his present day avatar, reincarnated in the 21st century.

“Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September,” Akshay wrote.

Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xmz2OCYzQh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

On Tuesday, Akshay also dropped a hint saying that the film will trace the journey of its characters in 1419 and 2019. “Gear up for the hilarious ride of #Housefull4 taking you back to 1419 tomorrow, with one after another poster reveal, every hour from 11 AM! Stay tuned,” Akshay wrote on Twitter.

He also shared the title motion poster of the film, revealing the logo of Housefull 4 with powerful background music. The video also invited people to go back in time by stating “Enter the era of year 1419 and 2019 tomorrow”.

“600 saal ka safar hoga shuru... 11 baje se! Every hour has something new for you! #Housefull4 ka poster nahi, POSTERSSSS laa rahe hain hum,” posted the official Twitter handle of fi’m’s producers Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The fourth instalment of Housefull franchise also features Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati in important roles. It is reported that Akshay will be seen in a dual role -- one of a London-based barber in the present day and a king in the bygone era.

The film is directed by Farhad Samji, who joined the team after Sajid Khan was removed as director following sexual harassment accusations.

