Bobby Deol is warrior Dharamputra in his Housefull 4 poster. See it here

bollywood

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:23 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared his Housefull 4 co-star Bobby Deol’s character poster. Akshay on Wednesday has been sharing one poster every hour, beginning with his own character, and then to Riteish Deshmukh’s character.

He wrote on Twitter, “Miliye bahaduri aur sahas ki misaal, Dharamputra se! Aur dekhiye kaise Dharam banta hai Max in this journey back in time with #Housefull4.” He also teased that the trailer for the film will be released on Friday, September 27.

The poster shows Bobby as an armoured warrior of some kind, wielding a sword and wearing a tough expression on his face. His present-day character will be called Max. The actor, once one of the most popular stars in the country, drifted out of public consciousness for a few years, before making a comeback with 2018’s Race 3.

Housefull 4 will reportedly be a semi-period film, set both in 1419 and 2019. Akshay wrote in a tweet, “Dekhiye ek kahani jo shuru hui thi 1419 mein, magar khatam hogi in 2019.” The previous looks have all teased elaborate costumes, as well as a modern-day setting.

Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xmz2OCYzQh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

Dekhiye ek kahani jo shuru hui thi 1419 mein, magar khatam hogi in 2019. Meet Bangdu and Roy who’re all set to take you on the crazy, chaotic ride of #Housefull4. Trailer out on 27th September!#SajidNadiadwala @Riteishd @foxstarhindi @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xMlWVuJm5o — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

In his own poster, Akshay sports a bald look. His character in the 1419 segments will be called Rajkumar Bala. “Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness.”

Riteish, meanwhile, looks like a stereotypical gay character. Akshay wrote in his tweet, “Dekhiye ek kahani jo shuru hui thi 1419 mein, magar khatam hogi in 2019. Meet Bangdu and Roy who’re all set to take you on the crazy, chaotic ride of #Housefull4.”

Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji, who replaced Sajid Khan after Sajid was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 13:20 IST