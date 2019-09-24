Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 to span 600 years, actor shares the logo. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:45 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar shared the logo of his upcoming film, Housefull 4, along with a big reveal about the ensemble comedy drama. “Gear up for the hilarious ride of #Housefull4 taking you back to 1419 tomorrow at 11 AM!” he wrote with a short video.

The film’s producers Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared on Twitter that while Housefull 4 trailer will come out later this week, the posters of the ensemble cast will be shared on Wednesday. “600 saal ka safar hoga shuru 11 baje se! Every hour has something new for you! #Housefull4 ka poster nahi, POSTERSSSS laa rahe hain hum!” they wrote.

Other than Akshay, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Rana Daggubati. Earlier, a photo of Akshay from Housefull 4 sets had leaked. He was dressed as a king and will apparently feature in the portions that showcase the year 1419.

Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji who replaced Sajid Khan after the latter was named by multiple women during India’s MeToo movement. Housefull 4 is a Diwali release and will clash with Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy’s Made in China and Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh.

Housefull 4 is the fourth instalment in the hit Housefull franchise. While Akshay, Boman Irani,Chunky Pandey and Riteish have featured in all films, Lara Dutta and Deepika Padukone were seen in the first film. Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham and Zarine Khan joined the team for the second film while the third one featured Lisa Hayden, Nargis Fakhri and Abhishek Bachchan.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 13:41 IST