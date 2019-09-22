Akshay Kumar pairs with Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon for first music video, shoots with Ammy Virk in Mumbai. See pics

bollywood

Actor Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon has finally bagged her first big project, opposite none other than Akshay Kumar. The two are set to feature in a special music video.

Akshay and Nupur shot for singer B Praak’s new single on Sunday. It is reported that the romantic song is written by Jaani B Praak. He has previously lent his voice to the song Teri Mitti in Akshay’s recent patriotic hit film Kesari.

The music video will also feature Punjabi singer Ammy Virk. A lot of pictures are doing the rounds on the internet in which Akshay is seen posing with Nupur and Ammy at the St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai. The newcomer is seen dressed in a simple white and blue kurta-churidaar with her hair tied in a plait.

Ammy Virk, Nupur Sanon and Akshay Kumar at St Xavier’s College in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Nupur Sanon and Akshay Kumar strike a pose. ( Varinder Chawla )

Nupur Sanon and Akshay Kumar at St Xavier’s College in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Nupur has earlier shared the screen space with Kriti in a hair oil commercial. The siblings are often spotted together at events and parties and post pictures of each other on social media.

Kriti and Akshay will be seen together in upcoming multi-starrer comedy, Housefull 4. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Panday and Boman Irani. It is set to hit theatres on around Diwali on October 25. The film will clash with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s sports biopic, Saand Ki Aankh.

Akshay is currently basking in the success of Mission Mangal which boasts of an ensemble cast of Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. The film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office.

After delivering her first hit of the year, Luka Chuppi, alongside Kartik Aaryan, Kriti was seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Arjun Patiala which failed to impress at the box office. She also performed a special dance number titled Aira Gaira in Kalank. Besides Housefull 4, Kriti has Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat. It also stars Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

