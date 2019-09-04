Kriti Sanon dated two people in her life, the longest relationship lasted 2.5 years, reveals sister Nupur

bollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:53 IST

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur, who is also set for her debut in the industry, have revealed secrets about each other in a recent interview where they talked about dealing with break-ups, relationships and more. Nupur revealed that Kriti has dated two people till now and her longest relationship lasted 2.5 years.

Kriti admitted she is a “hopeless romantic, loves letters” but not in 70s and 80s style. Talking about qualities she would like in a person she would love to date, Kriti told Pinkvilla, “I am more organic about chemistry and don’t have a checklist.” Nupur chips in to add that she needs to approve of the person, but Kriti retorts, “I don’t think it matters. I am not going to take approval from 10 people and then decide whether I have to be with this person or not.”

Kriti further said, “I like loyalty, which doesn’t exist much breaks my heart…it is sad to say in today’s generation loyalty isn’t so much. I can’t be friends with my exes, I have not had I think depends on how you break up, if it is mutually, maybe ya.”

Talking about a recent fight where they hit each other, Nupur said, “I went into my room because I was in that zone when I wanted peace and did not want anyone around. This woman (Kriti) followed me into the room and she was standing on top of my head.”

Kriti then chipped in to say, “Something happened and she snapped (enacts a slap) and my instant reaction was (enacts another slap).” The sisters said they went blank for a few seconds before again fighting on how the other one could hit.

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra, Shershah team clean up location after shoot in Kargil, actor says ‘Mother earth is precious’

Nupur also revealed that Kriti takes one hour in washroom. “I check my messages, WhatsApp, Insta.. I reply to all my messages, all on the pot,” Kriti responded.

Asked about the transition from engineering to acting, Kriti told the entertainment website, “It was always a thing in my house that I should have a degree, because this is not a secure profession - film mile na mile, chale na chale, dusri mile na mile.” She also revealed that she had signed Farzi with Shahid Kapoor but the film was shelved.

Kriti’s sister also claimed that Kriti can get sloshed in one or two drinks. “I am a very sasta drinker, take me out for drinks and you won’t have to pay for more than 2-3 drinks,” Kriti added.

Kriti was also asked to say things she hates about her former co-stars. She said she does not like the fact that Tiger Shroff never parties and is always on a diet, except Sundays. About her former rumoured boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti said, “The fact that Sushant feels he is always right, which he is not and he is impossible to argue with.” Talking about Varun Dhawan, she said, “Varun looks at himself in the mirror way too much.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 13:37 IST