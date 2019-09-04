Sidharth Malhotra, Shershah team clean up location after shoot in Kargil, actor says ‘Mother earth is precious’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:33 IST

In a day and age when conserving the environment and saving nature has become a necessity, Bollywood actor Sidharth Mallhotra has proved that he certainly is a responsible celebrity. The actor and his Shershaah team recently made sure that the place they shot in was cleaned of any debris before they left the location. Sidharth is currently in Kargil to shoot for his biopic on Captain Vikram Batra, Shershaah.

Announcing his love for mother earth and nature, Sidharth tweeted late Tuesday, “These are recent pictures of our shoot location post shoot here in #Kargil .Have always made sure that because of us the environment doesn’t get polluted. Mother earth is equally precious to me #Respect #MotherNature.”

These are recent pictures of our shoot location post shoot here in #Kargil .Have always made sure that because of us the environment doesn't get polluted. Mother earth is equally precious to me 😊 ✌️ #Respect #MotherNature https://t.co/2AhaklRigh — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) September 3, 2019

Also read: Saaho box office collection day 5: Prabhas film earns Rs 350 cr worldwide, Hindi version touches Rs 100 cr

Reacting to the post, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel lauded him for the efforts and tweeted, “Film crews leave tons of plastic waste and garbage behind, setting new standards... bravo team Shershaah @SidMalhotra.”

Film crews leave tons of plastic waste and garbage behind, setting new standards... bravo team Shershaah ⁦@SidMalhotra⁩ 👏👏👏 https://t.co/HRl78BTM0e — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 4, 2019

Directed by Vishnu Vardhan, the film will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Captain Vikram Batra died while regaining Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the 1999 Kargil War. He was often referred to as ‘Sher Shah’ (Lion King) and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest wartime gallantry award.

Talking about his choice for the film, Sidharth recently told IANS, “More than interesting, it is more of a responsibility to bring back his glory on screen. He sacrificed his life for our nation, so I can never take this project for granted. I met his parents and his brother -- they are so attached to him emotionally. I hope I don’t let them down. Apart from business aspect, I hope we make a film that does justice to Mr. Batra’s glory and eventually makes his family happy.”

Last seen in Jabariiya Jodi, Sidharth recently said, “Criticism and failure motivate me, and add fire to my belly. These things push me to try something new and different every time. Sometimes, thing go in your favour, at other times they do not. It does not mean you should stop putting in your best. It’s part of the journey. There are so many superstars in our country who are still working. Even they must have gone through hard times. It’s a matter of working hard.” Jabariya Jodi that also starred Parineeti Chopra, tanked at the box office and was also widely panned by critics.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 11:26 IST