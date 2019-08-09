Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershah delayed by two days, shoot begins in Kargil

bollywood

Actor Sidharth Malhotra began shooting for his next, Shershah ,in Kargil on Friday. Even as his latest film, Jabariya Jodi co-starring Parineeti Chopra hit theatres, Sidharth has been sharing pictures on Instagram from the valley. The film is said to be the biopic of Captain Vikram Batra with Sidharth in the lead role.

Sidharth reportedly left for Kargil on Thursday. He shared a short video where he is seen standing with his back to the camera against a picturesque backdrop and the only thing moving in the video are the clouds. He also shared a promotional video where his team of Shershah wished all the best for Jabariya Jodi team.

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra promote Jabariya Jodi that hit theatres on Friday. ( PTI )

In another picture he shared on his Instagram stories, Sidharth is seen posing in a picturesque location.

Ever since the Indian government abrogated the Article 370, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into union territories, speculations had been rife over the fate of films set to shoot in the valley.

Shershah was reportedly set to go on floors on Wednesday. The film’s co-producer Shabbir Boxwala, told Mumbai Mirror, “Some of the heavy equipment, like the lighting truck and some crew members, were delayed as their route to Kargil had to be diverted via Leh instead of Srinagar, where the situation is still said to be a little tense. There is a lot of security and checking in and around Srinagar.”

“People of Kargil, Leh and Ladakh are basically calm and easy-going. The problem in Srinagar is also said to be not that bad. The protests are more or less peaceful. Even the police and the army don’t want anyone to get hurt. Sidharth and the rest of the cast and crew have got acclimatised to the setting in the last few days. Sid has also got extra time for his workout and prep,” Shabbir added.

Sidharth Malhotra at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport as he left for Kargil. ( IANS )

Captain Vikram Batra died while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. Because of his bravery, Batra was referred to as ‘Sher Shah’ (Lion King). The Kargil hero was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest wartime gallantry award.

Talking about his choice for the film, Sidharth recently told IANS, “More than interesting, it is more of a responsibility to bring back his glory on screen. He sacrificed his life for our nation, so I can never take this project for granted. I met his parents and his brother -- they are so attached to him emotionally. I hope I don’t let them down. Apart from business aspect, I hope we make a film that does justice to Mr. Batra’s glory and eventually makes his family happy.”

The movie is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, and is directed by Vishnu Varadhan from a story written by Sandeep Srivastava.

