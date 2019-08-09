Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari plans film on Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, wife Sudha Murthy

bollywood

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is reportedly planning to make a film on the love story of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy. A Mumbai Mirror report claimed the film will be jointly produced by Mahaveer Jain, Ashwiny and her filmmaker husband Nitesh Tiwari.

“She has already started researching Indian IT’s first couple because she wants to have all the facts right before she dives into this inspiring story. The film is expected to roll next year. Sanjay Tripathy (writer-director) came up with the idea and scripting will begin soon,” a source informed the tabloid.

Narayana worked with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad in Pune before he started his own IT company, Infosys, in 1981 while Sudha was the first female engineer to be hired by TELCO in Pune.

As per a ScoopWhoop report, Narayana was an introvert and Sudha a bold, ambitious computer scientist. Both met in Pune.While proposing marriage to Sudha, Narayana reportedly told her at a dinner date, “I want to tell you something. I knew this was it. It was coming. He said, I am 5’4” tall. I come from a lower middle class family. I can never become rich. You are beautiful, bright, intelligent and you can get anyone you want. But will you marry me?”

Filmmaker Ashwini has recently wrapped up the shoot of Panga that stars Kangana Ranaut as a kabaddi player and is currently working on the post-production work for the film.

