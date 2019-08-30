Mimi poster: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite for film on surrogacy

bollywood

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:08 IST

Actors Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi are set to star in Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar’s next, Mimi. The poster of the film features a newborn baby sleeping on the palm of a woman.

Kriti shared the poster of the film with the caption, “Life is a journey filled with unexpected miracles. Get ready for a journey like never before, #Mimi !! This one’s gonna be so special..” The fans loved the poster, which showed a newborn baby sleeping on a woman’s palm being handed over to another woman.

The poster was liked by more than 1 lakh viewers within 3 hours of its release. A fan wrote, “Omg omg omg! This gonna be special and Diffrent one! I’m Ready.” Another wrote, “This one’s gonna be so special. Best of luck @kritisanon proud of you.”

Backed by Dinesh Vijan, the project is based around the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhaaychya which bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011 and will be reportedly based on surrogacy. “There’s a thrill in telling poignant stories and then there’s a thrill in telling ones that are based on true events. ‘Mimi’ is one such tale,” Vijan said in a statement.

The producer said the story of the film struck a chord with him. “It explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can’t wait to be one. What’s unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it and that’s what makes Mimi exciting,” he added. Mimi will be produced by Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios.

Pankaj had played Kriti’s father in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi. The film was a hit and also starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. The film won several awards for the story as well as direction and performances by the lead cast.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 14:08 IST