Ranveer Singh goes shirtless to deal with heat wave in the UK, 83 co-star Saqib Saleem says ‘Band Karo ye nanga naach’. See pic

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 13:18 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his next film, titled 83 in the UK and likes to spend his free time clicking selfies and going sightseeing around town with wife Deepika Padukone. The actor has now shared a new shirtless seflie on Instagram with the caption, “Heat wave in the UK.”

Ranveer can be seen drenched in sweat in the sun as he sits with a towel on his head. He keeps the camera’s focus on his chiselled six pack abs, which went on to become the talking point of his onscreen cricket teammates.

Ranveer will be seen as cricketer Kapil Dev who led Team India to World Cup victory in 1983. Actor Saqib Saleem, who plays Mohinder Amarnath in the film reacted to the post, saying, “Band Karo ye nanga naach.” Rapper Badshah commented, “Vaardaat (incident).” Actor Zareen Khan dropped several fire emojis whereas a fan wrote, “HEAT WAVE ON INSTAGRAM!” Another fan wrote, “You’re the heat wave.” One more fan wrote, “I don’t think there’s anything hotter than u !!”

Recently actor Boman Irani joined the sports drama. The actor will enact the part of the legendary opening batsman and wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer. Ranveer shared pictures with Boman, calling him a gem of a person. He said that Boman is one of the finest actors he knows and someone he “admires immensely.”

Announcing his arrival in the UK, Ranveer wrote, “All-star arrival!! One of the most remarkable people I have ever met. One of the finest actors I know..someone I admire immensely. He’s One in a Million! A special gem of a person and a universally loved, COLOSSAL talent..the one and only BOMAN IRANI IS IN THE BUILDING.”

83 also features Deepika as Kapil’s wife Romi Dev, Pankaj Tripathi, R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 13:15 IST