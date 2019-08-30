Deepika Padukone is a fan of Victoria Beckham’s sartorial sense, says ‘I want this dress, in both the colors you wore them in’, see pics

bollywood

Actor Deepika Padukone, who is currently in London with husband Ranveer Singh, is making the most of her extended holiday, which includes picking clothes from some of her favourite designers. This one happens to be a dress by former Spice girl and now designer Victoria Beckham.

On Thursday, Victoria put up pictures from her high-end yacht vacation with singer Elton John, David Furnish and her husband, former footballer David Beckham. She wore a strappy maxi gown in two different colours or two separate pictures. Deepika liked them immensely. Not only did she appreciate them, she even expressed a desire to have them in both the colours.

Commenting on one of the pictures, Deepika wrote: “I want this dress!!!in both the colors you wore them in.” She added a bunch of weeping eyes and heart-eyes emojis to go alongwith her comment.

Looks like Victoria is one of Deepika’s favourite designers. She has worn the British designer’s dresses in the past too. At the screening of Race 2 in 2013, she wore a red dress from Victoria’s label. For a Vogue magazine video called 73 Questions, she chose a pair of contrasting separates.

Deepika, meanwhile, has completed shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, where she will be seen playing an acid attack survivor named Malti. The story is inspired by the life of real-life survivor Laxmi Aggarwal of Delhi. So moved was Deepika by the story that she decided to produce the film.

Deepika left for London, earlier in June, to shoot for her portions in Ranveer Singh’s film, ‘83, based on India’s unexpected victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup in England. While Ranveer will be seen playing former cricketer Kapil Dev, instrumental in inspiring his teammates to aim high, Deepika will be seen playing Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev. Deepika is playing a supporting role in 83 but she always stresses on the importance of a support system for any performer.

Speaking about it, she said: “At the end of day, for any champion, the drive, commitment and dedication must come from within. But yes, having a solid support system is important as it allows the person to work without holding back, without any kind of emotional burden. In that sense, Romi ji has played an extremely important part in Kapil Dev’s success. In a way, I think this has also helped him stay grounded. These characteristics are very important in the journey to success.”

