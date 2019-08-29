Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh spotted holding hands on London streets, cuddling in restaurant. See pics

bollywood

Actors and newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently in London where they are shooting for their upcoming film, ‘83. New pictures and videos from their trip have surfaced on their social media fanpages and show that they are keeping the romance alive as they work and vacation together.

A new video shows Deepika and Ranveer walking hand in hand on the streets of London while their entourage follows them. Ranveer is seen in a purple and pink co-ordinated set of sweats while Deepika is seen in a neon green trench coat.

A picture shows the two chatting at what appears to be a restaurant. They are joined by others as well. Ranveer is seen in a beige overcoat while Deepika is seen in a black Nike sweatshirt.

Deepika and Ranveer have been fulfilling several fans’ requests for selfies during their time in London. One photo shows her in a white outfit with a beige coat, posing with a boy. Both of them were seen with big smiles on their faces.

‘83 traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team’s captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in hits such as Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

‘83 also features Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 19:06 IST