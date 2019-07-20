Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 19, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Not my Deepika Padukone, say fans in protest amid rumours of her working with Luv Ranjan: ‘She’s a hypocrite’

Deepika Padukone’s fans are protesting the possibility of their favourite actor working with sexual harassment accused filmmaker Luv Ranjan.

bollywood Updated: Jul 20, 2019 16:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone,Deepika Padukone Movies,Deepika Padukone Luv Ranjan
Deepika Padukone has worked with Ranbir Kapoor thrice already.

Hours after she was spotted at director Luv Ranjan’s home with actor Ranbir Kapoor, presumably to discuss an upcoming project, Deepika Padukone’s fans have started the #NotMyDeepika hashtag on Twitter. They are protesting the possibility of their favourite actor working with a filmmaker who has in the past been accused of sexual harassment and of making chauvinistic films.

On Friday evening, exes Deepika and Ranbir were seen at the filmmaker’s house, leading to speculation that they may be on the cusp of reuniting on screen for the fourth time. Ranbir has already been announced as one of the co-leads of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film, which also stars Ajay Devgn.

“Girl your a** better be not signing that luvrat movie or we going unstanning,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “The fact that she met him and find it in herself to even sit and talk to him is disappointing enough for me but her doing this film will prove that she’s nothing less than hypocrite,” wrote another.

Luv Ranjan has been accused of making cinema that caters to a very specific male audience that isn’t particularly respectful of women. His last film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, was often labelled ‘misogynistic’ by critics, who complained about its treatment of Nushrat Bharucha’s character. “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is a dim-witted ode to misogyny,” a NewsLaundry headline read. Responding to the criticism, the filmmaker had told IANS, “We always knew we were making a film that would appeal to the youth. Critics called the film anti-women, misogynistic... But that didn’t bother me. I was looking beyond the criticism.” The film went on to make more than Rs 100 crore at the box office, catapulting lead actor Kartik Aaryan to stardom.

ALSO WATCH | ‘Aaja baith ja’: Deepika’s humourous invitation to paparazzi at Mumbai airport

In October, 2018, during the Indian #MeToo movement, the filmmaker was accused of sexual harassment by actor. He denied the allegation, and Nushrat wrote a statement in his defence.

“Being the top actress of your country you have many people looking upto you, it is YOUR responsibility to set the right example. Are you even aware of how you are gonna promote someone who has sexually harassed other women by working in his film?” a fan wrote on Twitter. Another shared a screenshot of Deepika’s tweet in support of everyone who had come out against their abusers during the movement.

Here are some more reactions:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 15:57 IST

tags

more from bollywood
trending topics