Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh ‘daddie’ on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor’s hilarious reaction is the winner

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 14:31 IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Instagram PDA is far from over. After leaving loved up comments on each others’ posts, Deepika decided to have some fun on Ranveer’s Instagram live video as well.

Ranveer recently held an Instagram live session with his fans from London in a car. While Deepika is also in London right now, most likely sitting right next to him through the video, she could not resist leaving a cute comment for him. “Hi Daddie,” she wrote in a comment with a wave, baby and heart emoji. Ranveer responded ‘Hi baby!’

However, even with this cuteness and love all around, it was Arjun Kapoor who won it all with his hilarious response. “Baba bhabhi is gonna give u one,” he wrote.

Ranveer hyped up Deepika on her pictures from a recent photoshoot for UK’s Porter magazine. He even complimented her picture of a bunch on flowers. “Hai bebz, so naice plants,” he wrote in a comment, cracking up her Instagram followers.

Deepika and Ranveer are in London to shoot for Kabir Khan’s ‘83, in which Ranveer plays former cricket star Kapil Dev while she plays his wife Romi. The film is based on India’s Cricket World Cup win in 1983.

Talking to Porter about the film and working with Ranveer, Deepika said she didn’t inform him herself when she was cast in the movie opposite him. “Because he was in the movie [already] as an actor, I felt like he needed to hear from the director that I was his co-star,” she said.

This is Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together after their wedding last year. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

’83 also features Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R. Badree.

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and is scheduled to release on April 10 next year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

