Pankaj Tripathi says Ranveer Singh and the cast of 83 have stopped hugging him. Here’s why

Pankaj Tripathi is currently shooting for Ranveer Singh’s ‘83, in which he plays the role of India manager Man Singh. The actor injured his ribs while riding a bike recently, but that didn’t deter him from shooting the film in London.

Pankaj had planned a much needed vacation with his family in Scotland ahead of the shoot. A day before leaving for the vacation, he met with an accident. He was left with bruises on his arms and shoulder and took minor medication. Without realising the intensity of his injuries, Pankaj left for Scotland. During the course of his vacation, he experienced serious abdominal pain and was told that he had fractured three ribs.

Speaking about it, Pankaj said, “I am taking precautions by not lifting weights, no sudden and harsh movements to avoid stress on ribs, I am taking all the precautionary measurements so that there is no pressure on my ribs. Even while shooting, the crew is taking care not to give me scenes or shots that require physical stress. Ranveer being so close, friendly and electrifying, is also taking care of my health and greets me from a distance. On the set, there is a physiotherapist who is helping me out with my injury”.

Pankaj told Mid-Day in an interview, “Ranveer and the cast have stopped hugging me, fearing they will hurt will hurt me. ” He spoke about India’s legendary World Cup victory in 1983 and said, “I must have been around eight or nine at the time but I did read about the win in the papers. It’s an inspiring story and I leaped at the opportunity to be a part of the film.”

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film stars Ranveer as then Team India captain Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife Romi Dev. It will tell the story of India’s first cricket world cup win in 1983.

