Deepika Padukone opts for too much bling, Ranveer Singh says ‘Whaat-ay good Sindhi Bahu’. See pics

Actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are miles apart these days due to work commitments but their love on social media is winning the hearts of their fans. Deepika recently shared fresh pictures from her latest photo shoot on Instagram which invited some of the wittiest comments from husband Ranveer, in his true Punjabi style.

Deepika shared a picture of herself in a white top and silver pants paired with silver stilettoes and captioned it, “there’s no such thing as too much bling!” Ranveer was quick to take credit. “Taught her well ! Whaat-ay good Sindhi Bahu,” he commented on the picture along with several diamond emojis. In response to another picture of the same look, Ranveer wrote, “Hee Patloon Dado Suttho Aaeh.”

Deepika also shared a few more close up pictures with her hair in soft curls and flashing her magical smile. Ranveer commented on one pic, “Dil le gaye Dimples tere.” Many of her fans also dropped interesting comments to the post. A fan wrote, “Damn Ranveer got lucky.” Another wrote, “So you see that’s where the trouble began. That Smile. That damned smile,” a callback to hit Netflix show 13 Reasons Why. Another fan wrote, “You’re so pretty, it hurts!”

Deepika is currently in India and was spotted at the Mumbai airport with father Prakash Padukone. Ranveer Singh is busy with the shooting of his film, 83 which will star Deepika as his character Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev.

Ranveer had attended the India vs Pakistan match during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup in England. He had also made his debut as a commentator during the match and joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Sanjay Manjrekar and Sunil Gavaskar.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 20:27 IST