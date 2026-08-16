SAD's Harsimrat shows weapon used in Nanded attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, stitches on his arm

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday showed the weapon allegedly used in the attack on party chief and her husband Sukhbir Singh Badal at a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra. She also wrote an official letter to the Union home minister Amit Shah seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the attack. Showing a photo of the weapon, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that ye attacker aimed at his with a 1.5-foot-long sharp weapon. (Screenshots from video (Photo Credits: @ANI/X))

Showing a photo of the weapon, she said, “The attacker aimed at his chest with a 1.5-foot-long sharp weapon, but as Sukhbir Singh Badal raised his hand to defend himself, the blade pierced right through his forearm.” She also showed a photo of one side of Sukhbir's stitched-up arm.

Asserting that this was the second assassination attempt, she said another man who attacked Sukhbir previously in Punjab was out on bail already, and said the police in her home state, ruled by the AAP, “hushed up the case”.

She said she was seeking the NIA probe now “because a massive conspiracy lies behind this”.

“Strict action must be taken against anyone involved — whether they are police officers or politicians,” she added.