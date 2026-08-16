‘He said it was unloaded’: Injured screeners recall Air India Express passenger's gun going off at Varanasi airport

Speaking to news agency PTI, one of the screeners, identified as Rohit Raj from Bihar, said he sustained an injury on the last finger of his left hand.

Two AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS) screeners were injured when the passenger's licensed pistol accidentally went off at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi. To be sure, a weapon must be declared in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

An Air India Express passenger, whose licensed pistol accidentally went off, claimed the weapon was unloaded, the injured cargo screeners said.

What steps are being taken by authorities in response to the incident at the airport?

What steps are being taken by authorities in response to the incident at the airport?

What protocols must be followed for carrying a licensed firearm at airports in India?

What protocols must be followed for carrying a licensed firearm at airports in India?

What caused the gun to go off during the screening at Varanasi airport?

What caused the gun to go off during the screening at Varanasi airport?

"The passenger pressed the trigger downwards, and the weapon fired. I sustained an injury on the last finger of my left hand, and there is some swelling. I am currently at New Laxmi Hospital," Raj said.

He said the passenger claimed the gun was unloaded, and he genuinely might not have been aware of the bullet in the chamber. However, it may have been possible that he pressed the trigger in “anger and frustration”, the victim said.

The other injured screener, identified as Suman Kumari, also said the passenger claimed the gun was unloaded.

"The passenger said the weapon was unloaded and pressed the trigger to show us. The shot was fired while he was showing it to us. The bullet hit me in both legs," she told the news agency.

What happened at Varanasi airport? According to officials, the passenger, a resident of Azamgarh, and his wife arrived at the airport to board the Mumbai-bound Air India Express flight IX-1810. When the AAICLAS screeners inspected the pistol, it suddenly went off and injured two AAICLAS screeners.

People aware of the matter said the male security personnel was injured in his hand, while the female staff member was injured above her knee.

An FIR has been registered in the case.

In a statement, airport director Puneet Gupta said, "Today, on August 16, 2026, at approximately 9.30am, a passenger was to travel to Mumbai on flight IX-1810 with his wife. He declared a weapon intended to be carried on the aircraft."

Gupta added, “During the inspection of the weapon, a round was accidentally discharged, injuring two AAICLAS screeners. Both were taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for treatment. They are undergoing treatment at the hospital.”

He added that local police have been informed, and an investigation is underway. Both the AAICLAS screeners are said to be out of danger.

The passenger had declared his ammunition and was being checked separately in the security hold area. While screening, it was found that the gun was loaded with a single round that the passenger claimed he was unaware of. The incident occurred while he was unloading it, people aware of the matter said.

Government launches probe The government said in a statement that the security wing of civil aviation ministry, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), is examining the circumstances leading to the incident.

Since screening of such passengers is conducted separately (from the security hold area that passengers use), the man was escorted to the designated screening area to complete the mandatory security formalities.

“During the handling and inspection of the weapon, a round was accidentally discharged. The projectile ricocheted and caused injuries to two screening personnel, Shri Rohit Raj and Ms Suman Kumari,” the ministry’s statement read.

“The BCAS is examining the circumstances leading to the incident, including adherence to the prescribed procedures for handling and carriage of licensed weapons at airports. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” the government said.

The government confirmed that both personnel were immediately provided assistance and shifted to the New Lakshmi Trauma Centre, Varanasi, for medical treatment.

“The local police were informed immediately, and the passenger has been detained for investigation and further action in accordance with the law,” the government said, adding that the incident “was promptly contained and airport operations are continuing without disruption.”