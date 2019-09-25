Kriti Sanon is a royal princess in her Housefull 4 character poster. See it here

bollywood

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:25 IST

Akshay Kumar has shared his Housefull 4 co-star Kriti Sanon’s character poster on Twitter. Akshay on Wednesday has been sharing posters from the film one by one, beginning with himself, and following up with Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol’s posters.

Housefull 4 will be set in two timelines -- 1419 and 2019 -- which means a portion of the film will be a period comedy. Akshay tweeted, “Miliye Sitamgarh ki Rajkumari Madhu aur London ki Kriti se. Ek ne kahani shuru ki aur doosri usse khatam karegi.” Akshay added that the film’s trailer will be released on September 27.

Miliye Sitamgarh ki Rajkumari Madhu 👸🏻 aur London ki Kriti se. Ek ne kahani shuru ki aur doosri usse khatam karegi. Jaaniye kaise in the #Housefull4 Trailer 🍿 on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @kritisanon @foxstarhindi @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/8f4qd3h6VN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

In her posters, Kriti can be seen in a regal avatar, decked out in a fancy lehenga and ornate jewellery. Her modern day avatar looks a lot like herself.

Previously, Akshay had shared the first looks of his character, who is called Rajkumar Bala, and also of Riteish’s effeminate character, and Bobby’s warrior. Describing his character, Akshay wrote, “Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness.”

Dekhiye ek kahani jo shuru hui thi 1419 mein, magar khatam hogi in 2019. Meet Bangdu and Roy who’re all set to take you on the crazy, chaotic ride of #Housefull4. Trailer out on 27th September!#SajidNadiadwala @Riteishd @foxstarhindi @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xMlWVuJm5o — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xmz2OCYzQh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

About Riteish’s character, he wrote, “Dekhiye ek kahani jo shuru hui thi 1419 mein, magar khatam hogi in 2019. Meet Bangdu and Roy who’re all set to take you on the crazy, chaotic ride of #Housefull4.” And about Bobby’s character he wrote, “Miliye bahaduri aur sahas ki misaal, Dharamputra se! Aur dekhiye kaise Dharam banta hai Max in this journey back in time with #Housefull4.”

Directed by Farhad Samji who replaced Sajid Khan after the latter was named in Me Too movement, Housefull 4 will release on October 25.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 14:24 IST