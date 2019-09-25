Riteish Deshmukh will make you dance to his tunes in Housefull 4 poster. See pics

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared the next two posters from his upcoming film Housefull 4. The new posters feature Riteish Deshmukh as a 15th century dance artist.

“Dekhiye ek kahani jo shuru hui thi 1419 mein, magar khatam hogi in 2019. Meet Bangdu and Roy who’re all set to take you on the crazy, chaotic ride of #Housefull4. Trailer out on 27th September!,” Akshay tweeted on Wednesday. The posters show Riteish with long hair, striking a dance pose in one and interacting with his new age persona in another.

Dekhiye ek kahani jo shuru hui thi 1419 mein, magar khatam hogi in 2019. Meet Bangdu and Roy who’re all set to take you on the crazy, chaotic ride of #Housefull4. Trailer out on 27th September!#SajidNadiadwala @Riteishd @foxstarhindi @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xMlWVuJm5o — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

All the main actors of the film--including Akshay, Riteish, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda-- will have double roles in the film. Earlier on Wednesday, Akshay had shared two posters of his own double characters from the film.

Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xmz2OCYzQh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

“Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September,” Akshay wrote in his tweet. The posters showed him as a fierce 15th century warrior. He is seen in a bald look, shooting arrows at his enemies.

Akshay will share first look posters of all the main actors throught the day on Wednesday starting 11 AM. He had made the announcement on Twitter about it on Tuesday. “Gear up for the hilarious ride of #Housefull4 taking you back to 1419 tomorrow, with one after another poster reveal, every hour from 11 AM! Stay tuned,” he had written.

The film is directed by Farhad Samji, who joined the team after Sajid Khan was removed as director following sexual harassment accusations. The film will be out on Diwali.

