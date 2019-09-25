Pooja Hegde’s Rajkumari Mala adds another pretty princess to Housefull 4’s roster. See new posters

bollywood

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 15:23 IST

Akshay Kumar has shared a fifth character poster from his upcoming film, Housefull 4. The latest one features Pooja Hegde as Rajkumari Mala.

“Rajkumari Mala aur Pooja ki yeh anokhi kahani! Jaaniye kaise judi hai inki kismat in this epic reincarnation comedy. #Housefull4 Trailer out on 27th September,” Akshay wrote in his tweet. One poster shows Pooja in regal outfits complete with royal jewellery and a thick braid. The second poster shows the 15th century princess pushing her 21st century avatar’s face away. The millennial Pooja is seen in bright blue dress, looking nervous on being touched by a painting.

Previously on Wednesday, Akshay shared the character posters of himself, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Kriti Sanon. He plays a bald and angry warrior while Riteish plays a dance master. Bobby channels his father Dharmendra’s style and get-up from his hit film Dharam-Veer and Kriti is plays another princess, Rajkumari Madhu.

Dekhiye ek kahani jo shuru hui thi 1419 mein, magar khatam hogi in 2019. Meet Bangdu and Roy who’re all set to take you on the crazy, chaotic ride of #Housefull4. Trailer out on 27th September!#SajidNadiadwala @Riteishd @foxstarhindi @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xMlWVuJm5o — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

Miliye Sitamgarh ki Rajkumari Madhu 👸🏻 aur London ki Kriti se. Ek ne kahani shuru ki aur doosri usse khatam karegi. Jaaniye kaise in the #Housefull4 Trailer 🍿 on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @kritisanon @foxstarhindi @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/8f4qd3h6VN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

Sharing his own posters, Akshay tweeted: “Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness.” With Riteish’s posters he had written: “Dekhiye ek kahani jo shuru hui thi 1419 mein, magar khatam hogi in 2019. Meet Bangdu and Roy who’re all set to take you on the crazy, chaotic ride of #Housefull4.” And about Bobby’s character he wrote, “Miliye bahaduri aur sahas ki misaal, Dharamputra se! Aur dekhiye kaise Dharam banta hai Max in this journey back in time with #Housefull4.”

The film is directed by Farhad Samji, who joined the team after Sajid Khan was removed as director following sexual harassment accusations. The trailer will be out on Friday and the movie releases on Diwali this year.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 15:17 IST