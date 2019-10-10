Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar poses with Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn as ‘desi Avengers of the cop universe’. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:06 IST

Akshay Kumar , whose upcoming film Sooryavanshi will release on March 27, 2020, shared a new picture from the film. The picture shows him as Veer Sooryavanshi with Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Ajay Devgn as Singham.

Sharing the post, Akshay wrote: “The desi Avengers of the Cop universe! When ‘Singham’ meets ‘Simmba’ meets #Sooryavanshi,expect not just fireworks but a full-blown blast on 27th March,2020.”

Also read: Farhan Akhtar on how he broke news of his divorce to daughters: ‘They are not dumb or stupid’

The Rohit Shetty film, which will extend the director’s cop universe with the introduction of Veer Sooryavanshi, shows Akshay facing the camera. He has a hand each on the shoulders of Ranveer and Ajay (who have their backs to the camera). Behind Akshay, a group of officers, in full gear, stand in position.

On Tuesday, Katrina took to Instagram to introduce Akshay’s character in the film. She shared a photograph of a name tag with Veer Sooryavanshi written on it on a police uniform. She captioned the image: “Now Shooting #sooryavanshi #onset @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar @karanjohar.”

Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. The two have previously worked in films such as Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Welcome and Tees Maar Khan. Speaking about Akshay, Katrina had called him one of the most hard-working actors she had worked with. She had said: “Akshay is one of the most hardworking actors I know. In fact I learnt so much from him -- the dedication, the punctuality. It also helps that he has a great sense of humour.”

Akshay’s character Veer Sooryavanshi, had a cameo as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The Padmaavat actor, who had been stationed in London for the past few months for the shoot of his upcoming film, 83, left for Hyderabad on October 8 to commence shooting for Sooryavanshi in which he will be seen playing a cameo.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 13:05 IST