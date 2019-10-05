e-paper
Sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor off to couples vacation with Anand Ahuja, Karan Boolani. See pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, along with producer Rhea Kapoor and her partner Karan Boolani, are on vacation together in the Maldives. See pictures.

bollywood Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja along with Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are on holiday.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja along with Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani are on holiday.
         

Sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor jetted off on a couples vacation with Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani, and shared pictures on social media. The foursome seems to be holidaying in the Maldives, going by the pictures shared on Instagram.

Sonam posted the pictures on her Instagram stories on Saturday, a day after she attended the NBA India game in Mumbai with Anand. Among the pictures shared by her, we can see a selfie from inside a seaplane, a glimpse at the ocean outside the window, and what appears to be a seaside resort.

Hindustantimes

Karan also took to Instagram stories to share a timelapse video of the takeoff. Anand shared stunning pictures of the sunset, on his Instagram stories.

While Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018, Karan and Rhea have been reportedly dating for several years. Sonam told Filmfare in an interview that she didn’t believe in the concept of marriage before meeting Anand. She said, “My friends were trying to set me up with Anand’s best friend. That’s how I met him. The first time I met Anand was while I was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.”

In February, Sonam spoke about her sister’s relationship with Karan, who was involved with Anil Kapoor’s Netflix series, Selection Day. Responding to reports of Rhea and Karan’s wedding, she told Zoom, “Oh, no. When she does get married, I’ll be very happy to tell you. They’ve been dating for 10 years, they’ve not gotten married yet. When the happy news is there, it’ll all be announced. But, no, they are not getting married this year.”

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 18:49 IST

