Sonam Kapoor reveals her love story, says ‘Anand was trying to get me to talk to his friend, like being the middle man’

Actor Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with boyfriend Anand Ahuja last year and often shared loved-up pictures and videos with on social media. She has now revealed how she met Anand and how the two ended up together.

In an interview to Filmfare, Sonam revealed, “My friends were trying to set me up with Anand’s best friend. That’s how I met him. The first time I met Anand was while I was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). One evening my friends conned me into visiting a bar at the Taj. I went there quite irritated. When I reached there, I realised my friends had called these two-three boys whom I had no interest in meeting. I was like, ‘I don’t want to date anybody. I don’t believe in marriage and all this nonsense’. I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and a nice guy. But he reminded me too much of my brother Harsh (Kapoor). I was like, ‘Dude, he’s Harsh. I’m not going to date this guy’.”

Also read: Sonam Kapoor pens heartfelt post for husband Anand, asks ‘How did I get so lucky to marry my best friend?’ See pics

She further added, “Sometimes, people believe that when they have similar interests, they can be together. No one would think of Anand and me together because Anand is totally different. He had no idea that Anil Kapoor was my father. I ended up speaking to Anand… the whole evening. Anand was trying to get me to talk to his friend… like being the middle man. But we ended up talking more.”

Sonam also said that the first message she got from Anand came at 2:30am. “Then one day I got a Facebook request from Anand saying, “Hey! Are you still single? Because so and so is still single and if you’re ever in London, please connect with him.” That message came at 2:30 am. I messaged him saying that first you shouldn’t be messaging me so late in the night. I’m like a school teacher in matters like these. Don’t mess with me so late in the night. And if the friend is interested then he should message me himself. Why are you messaging me? That’s how the conversation started. We began talking on the phone. Then we met. Two weeks later, we were talking on the phone when I asked him, “Do you still want me to talk to your friend?” He said, “No, No! Not at all. Talk to me. I’m keeping you for myself,” she said.

Sonam and Anand got married in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on May 8, 2018. The stunning wedding pictures and videos, particularly from the dance floor, made their way to social media, much to fans’ delight. Sonam is currently working on The Zoya Factor, a film based on Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 13:50 IST