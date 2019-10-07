Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja work out together during Maldives holiday, celebrate birthday of Rhea’s boyfriend

bollywood

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja are enjoying the best time at Soneva Fushi, Maldives. The two are on a vacation with her sister Rhea Kapoor, her boyfriend Karan Boolani and others.

On Sunday, Sonam shared a video of herself and Anand, working out together at their resort’s gym. Anand is seen without any shirt, wearing just a pair of shorts. He is doing pull-ups on one of the machine while Sonam captures him on camera. The actor pans the camera to herself and then to Anand as he stops his workout to smile. She is seen with her hair tied, wearing a black tank top.

More pictures from the vacation show Anand using a slide to jump into the pool and Sonam posing next to it. Anand also shared a picture that showed Sonam sitting at her vanity, getting ready for the day in her bathrobe.

Sonam and the rest celebrated Karan’s birthday on Sunday with a large feast and a special message on Instagram. “Happy happy birthday karan.. the smartest and the most talented person I know! Hope you eat and swim in the sea to your hearts desire. We love you kboo , there’s no one like you!,” Sonam wrote with a bunch of pics Karan and the whole group.

Sonam had earlier shared pictures on her Instagram stories on Saturday as they left for the vacation. She posted a selfie from inside a seaplane, a view of the ocean and a picture of their resort.

In February, Sonam spoke about Rhea’s relationship with Karan. “Oh, no. When she does get married, I’ll be very happy to tell you. They’ve been dating for 10 years, they’ve not gotten married yet. When the happy news is there, it’ll all be announced. But, no, they are not getting married this year,” she told Zoom TV.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 11:32 IST