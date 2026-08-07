Mayor orders permanent flood mitigation plan for Sinhagad Road areas

Amid frequent reports of flooding in Nimbaj Nagar, Vitthal Nagar and Ekta Nagar during the monsoon, Pune mayor Manjusha Nagpure on Wednesday directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the irrigation department to prepare a permanent flood mitigation plan, officials said on Thursday. The review comes a week after heavy rainfall and increased discharge from the Khadakwasla dam once again led to flooding in parts of Ekta Nagar, Nimbaj Nagar and Vitthal Nagar. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The mayor convened an urgent review meeting with senior civic engineers and irrigation officials to assess the recurring flooding in the low-lying Sinhagad Road neighbourhoods.

The meeting focused on identifying the causes of flooding, including obstructions in the river channel, bottlenecks affecting the natural flow of water, flood-prone pockets and the need for engineering interventions such as retaining walls.

The two departments have been asked to jointly implement short and long-term measures to prevent future flooding and regularly review progress and completion of works, said officials.

The review comes a week after heavy rainfall and increased discharge from the Khadakwasla dam once again led to flooding in parts of Ekta Nagar, Nimbaj Nagar and Vitthal Nagar.

Nagpure said, “Residents suffer heavy financial losses, damage to property and immense hardship every monsoon. It is the administration’s responsibility to resolve the problem permanently. There will be no tolerance for delays or negligence in this matter.”

PMC city engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar, superintending engineer Pravin Shende and deputy engineer Devaram Pandit were among the officials present at the meeting.