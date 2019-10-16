Kangana Ranaut to launch production house: ‘Without me, Judgementall Hai Kya would have been a blockbuster’

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who plans to launch her production house in January next year, has said she will focus on small-budget films as they will more likely turn out to be box office hits. She also announced that she won’t act in her production ventures and would rather provide the platform for new talent.

Kangana told Mid Day in an interview, “If JudgeMentall Hai Kya was made without me on a budget of Rs 10 crore, it would have been a blockbuster at Rs 40 crore. However, because it was made at nearly Rs 30 crore, it just about broke even. I want to [back] a few small films and see how that goes. Eventually, I may do something on a bigger level. We will also venture into digital entertainment.”

“I won’t be acting in the films that I produce. There is a lot of talent around and I will hire actors who are perfect for the scripts. I will take new talent under my wing and guide them,” she added.

“My office will be ready by January. Simultaneously, we are readying our projects. There are so many good scripts that come my way and the [makers] want me to feature in them. But there is so much new talent that needs to be given a platform. It’s important that these powerful scripts don’t get lost and make it to the big screen,” Ranaut told the tabloid.

Last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana has completed work on Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and is currently gearing up for the role of late actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa in a biopic on the former Tamil Nadu chief minister. After the biopic, titled Thalaivi, Kangana will work on her action film Dhaakad where she features in the lead role.

