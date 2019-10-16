Pati Patni Aur Woh posters: Kartik Aaryan needs somebody to lean on and he’s found Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday

bollywood

The makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh have shared two brand new posters for the upcoming film on Wednesday. The posters show lead actor Kartik Aaryan leaning towards ‘wife’ Bhumi Pednekar in one and ‘woh’ Ananya Panday in another.

In the posters, Bhumi is seen dressed in a white floral saree and Ananya is seen in a yellow shirt and pants. Kartik dons a grey suit with a plaid shirt.

Earlier on Tuesday, the makers and cast had shared posters for all three characters from the film. Kartik’s poster described him as ‘Pati.’ He was seen wearing a blue shirt and pants along with a cross-body sling bag. He sported a moustache and rode a bike while giving a naughty wink. “Oh My God... what a smile? Meet #ChintuTyagi from Kanpur, an idealistic husband,” Kartik wrote in Hindi on Instagram.

As soon as he shared the poster, his co-star in the film Bhumi took to the comments section and wrote, “Chintu ji zyaada aankh mat mariye..aa rahe hai hum aur woh jald hi @kartikaaryan.”

Bhumi, who will be seen playing the on-screen wife of Kartik, donned a simple look, wearing a light green saree along with a physics book in her hand. “Zara high maintenance hain hum... Emotionally!!!” she wrote of her character Vedika, alongside the poster.

Ananya also unveiled her first look from the film. In the poster, she is seen in a sassy look in a yellow top along with red sunglasses. Introducing her character as Tapasya, Ananya Panday wrote, “Yeh Agneepath hai! Isse koi paar nahi kar paya!!!”

The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously helmed films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama of the same name, which featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The original one revolved around a married couple Ranjeet (Sanjeev) and Sharda (Vidya) and how things change after he gets involved with his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

The upcoming film is slated to release on December 6, this year.

