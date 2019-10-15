Pati Patni Aur Woh posters: Kartik Aaryan is Kanpur’s model husband, see pic

bollywood

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:52 IST

Kartik Aaryan’s bouffant-style hair is combed down, the on-point fashion tees have been replaced by staid checks and brown trousers, and he is on a beat-up bike. He is the ‘adarshwadi’ pati in Pati Patni Aur Woh, the 2019 retread of Sanjev Kumar-Ranjita-Vidya Balan classic.

Going as Chintu Tyagi, he is Kanpur’s ‘most adarshwadi pati’ in the first poster of Pati, Patni Aur Woh. “Lijiye khatam ho gaya intezaar, aa gaye halaat ke shikar,” reads the inscription of the poster, describing Chintu as a ‘victim of circumstances’.

Actor Anil Kapoor was among the first to comment on the poster, writing, “Chintu Tyagi definitely looks like he’s up to something! Waiting to meet his Patni aur Woh now!” The film has Bhumi Pednekar in the role of Kartik’s wife and Ananya Pandey as the ‘woh’ of the film.

Kartik will be reuniting with his Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star Sunny Singh for the film. Kartik shared the news on social media, “Sonu ke Titu aa rahe hain #ChintuTyagi se milne.. ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ mein. (Sonu’s Titu is coming to meet Chunti Tyagi in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’).” His Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon also has a special role in the film.

An adaptation of the 1978 hit, Pati, Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has previously directed Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The original was about Ranjeet (Sanjeev), a married man with a son who has a soft corner for his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Abhay Chopra and Juno Chopra of BR Studios. “Juno, Abhay and Mudassar have given an interesting tweak to the story that matches today’s times. Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are new age actors who are talented and add their spark to the story,” Bhushan said in a statement earlier.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 11:51 IST