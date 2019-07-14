Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan stands on a ledge in leaked pics from Lucknow set

Shortly after arriving in Lucknow to film Pati Patni Aur Woh, the first pictures of actor Kartik Aaryan on the sets of the upcoming remake have been shared online. Kartik had also shared pictures of himself, leaving for and arriving in Lucknow, where he was joined by co-stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

The new images show a moustachioed Kartik, standing on a ledge outside a building, his hair flatter than usual. He is wearing a light blue shirt and grey trousers. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the BR Chopra’s 1978 film, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. The remake is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

An official look at Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi’s characters had already been shared online. Ananya is coming off her debut film, Student of the Year 2, while Kartik recently finished filming director Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming romantic film, in which he co-stars opposite Sara Ali Khan. Kartik has also been announced as one of the cast members of producer Karan Johar’s Dostana 2, in which he will star opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

On Saturday, the actor had shared a picture of himself, posing alongside a message wishing him good luck for the film. He’d captioned it, “Nawabon ka Sheher.” A day before that, he’d shared a picture of himself flying out to Lucknow, posing with the script for Pati Patni Aur Woh. He captioned it, “Chintu Tyagi chale Lucknow !!”

Ananya had also shared a couple of Instagram pictures to mark the first day of Pati Patni Aur Woh. She captioned the post, “Kebabs > kebab mein haddi.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 14:09 IST