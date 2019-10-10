Kangana Ranaut is a wannabe Rekha, says sister Rangoli Chandel. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:14 IST

Rangoli Chandel has called sister and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut a wannabe Rekha. Before you jump to conclusions, this was Rangoli’s way of wishing the veteran actor on her birthday on Thursday.

Rangoli tweeted Thursday afternoon, “Today I will expose Kangana, she is wannabe Rekha ji, here are some pictures please see and decide #theoriginalbadgirl #Rekhaji #ultimatediva.”

Today I will expose Kangana, she is wannabe Rekha ji, here are some pictures please see and decide 😂😂😂 #theoriginalbadgirl #Rekhaji #ultimatediva ♥️🥰 pic.twitter.com/SAEmZ7avd5 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 10, 2019

She also tweeted a picture of Kangana and Rekha and wrote, “Rekha ji is the kindest soul Kangana met in this film industry today is her birthday, she loves Kangana like her own and we pray for her long healthy and hearty life.”

Rekha ji is the kindest soul Kangana met in this film industry today is her birthday, she loves Kangana like her own and we pray for her long healthy and hearty life 💖🙏🥰 pic.twitter.com/oSPKWs6vH4 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 10, 2019

Both Rekha and Kangana have often expressed love for each other. Earlier this year, Rekha showered praises on Kangana and said, “If I had a daughter she would have been like Kangana”. Rekha even called her a real life Jhansi Ki Rani ahead of the release of Kangana’s directorial debut -- - Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi, in which she featured in the titular role.

Kangana recently completed work on Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga in which she will essay the role of a kabaddi player. She is currently preparing for the biopic on former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and late actor J Jayalalithaa. She will also be seen in a female-centric action thriller, Dhaakad.

Talking about typical Bollywood entertainers, Kangana had earlier said, “Well, there is nothing wrong in singing and dancing. But if the other gender is ridiculed and made to look like a lesser being or an accessory to make you look good, then it is a problem because you are the one who is being enhanced.”

“There is a lot of gender inequality even in singing and dancing around the trees. I wouldn’t mind doing a musical and I have done a film like ‘Rangoon’, where a lot of singing and dancing was involved but I was not just in the frame to make someone look good with my frock or my flying hair I don’t like that kind of inequality,” she added.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 16:14 IST